PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Lowered to $185.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $185.27.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $163.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $192.38. The company has a market cap of $225.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.86% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.66%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $2,686,139,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9,623.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,611 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 67.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,385 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,909,000 after buying an additional 1,345,065 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.