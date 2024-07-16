PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Price Down 0.1%

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $162.87 and last traded at $163.77. Approximately 727,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,490,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.86.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $226.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.86% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.355 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.66%.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

