Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Gap Up to $12.67

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.67, but opened at $12.98. Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 50,737 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PHAT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a market cap of $723.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Phathom Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHAT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after purchasing an additional 180,325 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

