Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,718 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6,999.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 30,097 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 900,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,520,000 after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,432,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 389.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 146,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after purchasing an additional 116,183 shares during the period. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,829,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,039,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $9,339,778.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 153,062 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,144.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,829,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,039,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,528. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $59.06 and a one year high of $92.33. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $428.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNFP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PNFP

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.