Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price (down from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $252.84 on Friday. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director G Mason Morfit bought 428,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,378 shares of company stock worth $111,259,409 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,566,055,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $207,756,000 after purchasing an additional 194,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

