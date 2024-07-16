PLANET (PLANET) Trading 12.7% Higher Over Last Week

PLANET (PLANET) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. PLANET has a market cap of $6.56 million and $1.43 million worth of PLANET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PLANET has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PLANET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PLANET

PLANET launched on May 29th, 2023. PLANET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,010 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000,000 tokens. PLANET’s official website is planetrefi.com. PLANET’s official Twitter account is @planetrefi.

PLANET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLANET (PLANET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PLANET has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,010 with 851,450,035,658.0182 in circulation. The last known price of PLANET is 0.00000824 USD and is down -4.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $2,388,099.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://planetrefi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLANET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLANET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLANET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

