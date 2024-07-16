Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $243,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pointe Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 58,416,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869,272 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,396,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,746,000 after purchasing an additional 125,919 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,126,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,963,000 after purchasing an additional 77,820 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,439,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,311 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,288,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,136,000 after acquiring an additional 347,458 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.07. 3,415,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,365,511. The company has a market cap of $163.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.49 and a 200-day moving average of $95.65. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $106.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

