Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $865,000 Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 95.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Baird R W raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $5.03 on Monday, hitting $195.25. 1,988,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,595. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.71. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.49 and a 52 week high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

