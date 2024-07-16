Pointe Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,697 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 123,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 202,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 350,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,169,000 after acquiring an additional 45,255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.04. 3,670,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,775,038. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.78. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0931 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

