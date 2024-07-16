Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 286 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Pointe Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 12.3% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Sempra by 10.1% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 328,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,630,000 after buying an additional 30,058 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 7.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 293,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,092,000 after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 16.4% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 79.4% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.10.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.02. 3,252,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,003,476. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $78.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 54.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

