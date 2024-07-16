Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Short Interest Up 24.3% in June

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,510,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the June 15th total of 6,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 13.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Portillo’s

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 1,493.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 17.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTLO shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Portillo’s from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Portillo’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Portillo’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Portillo’s Price Performance

PTLO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 667,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,220. The company has a market cap of $696.13 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. Portillo’s has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $23.75.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 3.41%. Portillo’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Portillo’s will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

Featured Stories

