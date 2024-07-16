PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Trading 4.5% Higher

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.33 and last traded at $22.30. 10,457 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 199,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

PRAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

PRA Group Stock Up 6.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.42. The company has a market cap of $894.82 million, a PE ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.48.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $255.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.37 million. PRA Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. PRA Group’s revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.50) EPS. On average, analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. CWM LLC raised its holdings in PRA Group by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PRA Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PRA Group during the first quarter worth about $103,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PRA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

