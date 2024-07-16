Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 9,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Procaps Group Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:PROC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,189. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. Procaps Group has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $4.95.
Procaps Group Company Profile
