Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 9,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Procaps Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PROC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,189. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. Procaps Group has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $4.95.

Procaps Group Company Profile

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

