Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.94.

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

PLD opened at $121.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $112.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. Prologis has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust lifted its holdings in Prologis by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 3,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Prologis by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 8,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

