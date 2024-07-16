ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the June 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ProMIS Neurosciences Stock Down 5.3 %

PMN traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,896. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.65.

ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ProMIS Neurosciences will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

