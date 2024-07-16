PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Trading Down 5.2%

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.84. 16,070 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 27,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.
PropertyGuru Group Stock Performance
PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%.
Institutional Trading of PropertyGuru Group
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PropertyGuru Group stock. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.
PropertyGuru Group Company Profile
PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.
