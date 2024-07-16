Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the June 15th total of 92,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Provident Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

In other Provident Bancorp news, major shareholder Joseph Stilwell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 271,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Provident Bancorp news, major shareholder Joseph Stilwell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 271,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis Pollack purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,075 shares of company stock valued at $158,161. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 1,831,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,443,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PVBC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 41,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,970. Provident Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Provident Bancorp will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

