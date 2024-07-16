PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $183.00 to $189.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. PulteGroup traded as high as $123.09 and last traded at $122.71, with a volume of 895104 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.24.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PHM. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,960,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after buying an additional 1,060,466 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,985,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,892,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,316,000 after buying an additional 523,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 130.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 388,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,837,000 after buying an additional 219,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

