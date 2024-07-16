Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Update

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the June 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pure Energy Minerals Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of PEMIF traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 million, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29. Pure Energy Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.98.

Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Pure Energy Minerals had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 136.76%.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012.

