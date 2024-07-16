QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,290 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $9,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,216,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,947,000 after purchasing an additional 18,484 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 62.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 23,509 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 4.2 %

J traded up $6.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.71. 605,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,218. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.47. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.71 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $976,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 541,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,450,871.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,180,575 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

