QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 30.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,500,000 after acquiring an additional 151,181 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,588,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

CALM traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $64.32. 421,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,452. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of -0.10. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $64.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

