QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,736 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $53.93. 1,761,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,583,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.62. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $65.62.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

