QRG Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 978,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,586,000 after acquiring an additional 12,445 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 689,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $392,470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 440,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Baird R W lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens raised W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $959.44.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE:GWW traded up $45.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $988.07. The stock had a trading volume of 407,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,193. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $674.41 and a one year high of $1,034.18. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $923.32 and a 200 day moving average of $933.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.19 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

