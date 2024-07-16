QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $11.39 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $11,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $693,985,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,143,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $301,151,000 after buying an additional 1,289,230 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1,000.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,335,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $193,965,000 after buying an additional 1,214,122 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,015,000 after buying an additional 403,750 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,835,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $398,342,000 after buying an additional 343,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,206 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 2.2 %

TEL traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.61. The company had a trading volume of 997,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.05. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $159.75.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

