QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $773,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,049 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,619,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $506,753,000 after acquiring an additional 121,154 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,422,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $505,956,000 after acquiring an additional 537,180 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,594,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,013,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $301,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,731,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,281,437. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.98. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $78.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

