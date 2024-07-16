QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 78.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $1,681,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,575,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,357,000 after buying an additional 168,009 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 76,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $812,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.31.

EMN traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.18. 950,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $105.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.84.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.75%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,638 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical



Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

