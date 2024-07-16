QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,340 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RKT. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 502,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 109,278 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $886,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,325 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 1,348.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 32,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RKT traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.54. 6,091,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,228. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.29 and a beta of 2.43. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a current ratio of 12.83.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.43%. Analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

RKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

