QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Celanese by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 310,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Celanese by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 155,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,168,000 after purchasing an additional 36,701 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Celanese by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 128,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,071,000 after purchasing an additional 37,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $4.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.51. The stock had a trading volume of 693,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,950. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.76 and a fifty-two week high of $172.16.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.41%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.65.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

