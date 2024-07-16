QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 13,700 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,901 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $601,375 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Up 3.3 %

SBUX stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.13. 11,736,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,380,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.31. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

