QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Marvell Technology by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.24.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.7 %

Marvell Technology stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,756,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,706,399. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.49. The stock has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at $62,892,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at $62,892,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $161,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,973.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock worth $6,936,890 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

