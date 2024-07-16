QRG Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,054,000 after buying an additional 647,192 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,575,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,564,000 after purchasing an additional 197,435 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,045,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,458,000 after buying an additional 520,677 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after buying an additional 3,038,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,547,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,374,000 after acquiring an additional 49,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

DELL traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.26. 10,197,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,017,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.80.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $159,018,661.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,725,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,705,689.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $159,018,661.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,725,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,705,689.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,032,750 shares of company stock valued at $959,881,905. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

