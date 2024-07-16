Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires 5,987 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 111.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Elastic stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $118.38. 974,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,612. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 224.26 and a beta of 0.98. Elastic has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $136.06.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Elastic had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $2,068,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,961 shares in the company, valued at $50,769,513.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,819 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $2,068,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,961 shares in the company, valued at $50,769,513.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $13,137,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,754,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,614,991.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,312 shares of company stock valued at $38,626,610 in the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Elastic from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

