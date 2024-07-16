Qsemble Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 88.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,933 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 61,865 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 30.5% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 155,145 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 11.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,469 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 92.2% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.07. 11,033,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,670,871. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.82.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $8,556,218.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,707,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,438,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

