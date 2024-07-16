Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 193.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,366 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEE. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 2,549.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,340,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138,700 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $86,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $52,968,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 343.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 751,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,452,000 after acquiring an additional 582,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,036,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,861,000 after acquiring an additional 471,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEE traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $36.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,773. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.72. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $47.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 32.13%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEE. Mizuho raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

