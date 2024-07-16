Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 91.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,955 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Carter’s worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Carter’s during the first quarter worth about $6,991,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Carter’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the first quarter worth $278,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Carter’s Stock Up 2.5 %

CRI traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.68. The company had a trading volume of 663,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,526. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $88.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.32. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.33. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $661.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 50.47%.

About Carter’s

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.