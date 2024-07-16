Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $355,000 Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Qsemble Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,386 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 14,650.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in NetApp by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $60,147.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,670.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $424,518.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,565.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $60,147.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,670.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,086. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.59. 1,818,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,129. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.68. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $135.01. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on NetApp

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.