Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $321,000 in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASO. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. New Republic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 467.5% in the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 56,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 46,749 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 38,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter.

ASO stock traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,229,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.29. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $82.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.87.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

