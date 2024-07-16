Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $335,000 in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 65,325 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 48,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Price Performance

Ally Financial stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,940,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,029. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ally Financial

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.