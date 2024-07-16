Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $957,000 in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,626,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,261,000 after purchasing an additional 352,609 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,471,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,171,000 after purchasing an additional 188,236 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 421,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after purchasing an additional 29,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Wolfspeed stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.99. 1,616,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,245,527. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average is $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 27.37% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The company had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WOLF has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wolfspeed

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolfspeed

In other news, Director Marvin Riley bought 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $359,683.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.