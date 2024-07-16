Qsemble Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Qsemble Capital Management LP trimmed its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,744 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Western Union were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 841,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 138,915 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the first quarter worth about $5,388,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 559,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,818,000 after buying an additional 109,014 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Western Union by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,252,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,516,000 after buying an additional 65,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WU. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WU traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,814,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,367. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $14.19.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.76% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 55.62%.

Western Union Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.