Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in PPG Industries by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

PPG traded up $2.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.23. 1,720,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,298. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.