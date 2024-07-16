Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $263,000 Investment in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 90.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at $487,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 98.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at about $654,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Dillard’s stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $425.24. The stock had a trading volume of 140,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,321. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $435.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.74. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.39 and a 52 week high of $476.48.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 18th. The company reported $11.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.69 by $1.40. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 34.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.27%.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

