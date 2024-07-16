Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $277,000 Investment in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,185 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORA. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 109.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $369,559,000 after acquiring an additional 42,266 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Ormat Technologies Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE ORA traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.04. 564,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,479. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.67 and its 200-day moving average is $68.56. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $85.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.51.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $224.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ormat Technologies

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $50,393.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at $354,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Stories

