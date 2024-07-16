Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $826,000 Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE KVUE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.25. 15,407,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,374,652. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $25.23.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

