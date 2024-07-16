Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of H. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $72,086,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $57,284,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,061,000 after purchasing an additional 432,594 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $48,302,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,405,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,673,000 after purchasing an additional 148,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of H stock traded up $5.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.22. 410,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,226. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.68. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $195.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,189 shares of company stock worth $1,815,619. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

