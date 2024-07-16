Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,021,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Wingstop by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,167,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,915,000 after purchasing an additional 121,134 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total transaction of $215,595.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,547. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wingstop from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $350.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.89.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $386.74. 434,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,338. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.35, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.37. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $431.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

