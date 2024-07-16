Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,677,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,079,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,789,000 after purchasing an additional 740,992 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,545,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,881,000 after purchasing an additional 543,488 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 899,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,311,000 after purchasing an additional 262,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 607,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,858,000 after purchasing an additional 227,610 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:WH traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,861. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.63 and a 52-week high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,264 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $87,797.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,291.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at $27,708,952.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,933 shares of company stock worth $15,130,227. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

