Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases 13,754 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 218.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,754 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 215,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

NYSE BRBR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,316. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $62.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.06.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRBR. Evercore ISI raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

