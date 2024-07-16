Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 6,574 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.75 on Tuesday, reaching $218.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,961,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,327. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $142.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $219.01.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.06%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.63.

View Our Latest Report on HON

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.