Qsemble Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 103.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,059 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPX. Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,445,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,329,000. Browning West LP boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Browning West LP now owns 12,611,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,792,000 after acquiring an additional 820,200 shares during the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,454,000. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 773,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,434,000 after acquiring an additional 250,407 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock traded up $3.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,966,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,886. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.60. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average is $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 168.59% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

